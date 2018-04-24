A’Ibom Govt Demands Refund Of N140bn Spent On FG Roads — Nigeria Today

A’Ibom Govt Demands Refund Of N140bn Spent On FG Roads

Akwa Ibom Government has urged the Federal Government to refund the state money it spent on the reconstruction of federal roads in the state. The state Commissioner for Works, Mr Ephraim Inyangeyen, made the appeal in an interaction with newsmen in Uyo on Monday. Inyageyen said that of the N140 billion owed the state, the […]

