Aide confirms Yahaya Bello’s health after car accident — Nigeria Today

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Aide confirms Yahaya Bello’s health after car accident

The Media and Publicity Director-General of Kogi state Governor Yahaya Bello has revealed that the governor was in good condition after a car accident which occurred on Friday, March 30, 2018.

Kingsley Fanwo, had revealed that Governor Bello while alighting from a car last Friday missed his footing, causing an injury to his foot which led to his leg being bandaged.

“We thank all the Governor’s supporters and well-wishers who reached us to inquire after his wellbeing. His Excellency is doing very well and will be at work as usual after the Easter holidays.

“Once again, the Governor sends his best wishes to Kogites for the Easter Season and beyond,” the statement read.

 

 

