Aide denies report of Satguru Maharaj’s death — Nigeria Today

Aide denies report of Satguru Maharaj’s death

The news of the demise of Satguru Maharajah Ji, that went viral on social media on Friday is not true but mischievous. Mr Ojo Peter, the spokesman of Maharaj Ji, announced this on Saturday in Ibadan . Peter alleged that the rumor was concocted by some people who, he said, have found it difficult to silence Maharaj Ji from telling the truth about happenings in Nigeria and the world at large.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

