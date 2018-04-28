Aide denies report of Satguru Maharaj’s death — Nigeria Today

Aide denies report of Satguru Maharaj’s death
The news of the demise of Satguru Maharajah Ji, that went viral on social media on Friday is not true but mischievous. Mr Ojo Peter, the spokesman of Maharaj Ji, announced this on Saturday in Ibadan . Peter alleged that the rumor was concocted by some people who, he said, have found it difficult to silence Maharaj Ji from telling the truth about happenings in Nigeria and the world at large.
