 AIG Mohammed Named Okpekpe Race Security Coordinator - Wetinhappen Magazine (blog) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

AIG Mohammed Named Okpekpe Race Security Coordinator – Wetinhappen Magazine (blog)

Posted on Apr 20, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Wetinhappen Magazine (blog)

AIG Mohammed Named Okpekpe Race Security Coordinator
Wetinhappen Magazine (blog)
The Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police in-charge of Training, Sani Usman Mohammed has been named the security coordinator for the sixth Okpekpe international 10km road race which holds next month in Okpekpe near Auchi, Edo State. Disclosing

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.