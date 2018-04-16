 Air Namibia launches Windhoek-Lagos-Accra flight — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Air Namibia launches Windhoek-Lagos-Accra flight

Posted on Apr 16, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

Air Namibia has announced plans to commence flight operations into Lagos, Nigeria via Accra, Ghana from its base in Windhoek, Namibia.

A statement by the airline said the new route will provide a direct and convenient service connecting Namibia to the two West African countries.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

“The four times weekly operation (Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday from Windhoek) will provide smooth and convenient connections inbound and outbound to the airline’s regional flights, connecting West Africa via Windhoek to Johannesburg, Cape Town, Luanda, Harare, Lusaka, Vic Falls, Gaborone Walvis Bay and Durban,” the statement said.

To facilitate it’s smooth operation in the two countries, the airline said it has entered into an agreement with APG Network as its General Sales & Service Agent (GSSA) in Nigeria and Ghana.

In accordance with the GSSA agreement entered into, APG Network will provide full sales and marketing services, as well as call center and customer care services on behalf of Air Namibia in the two countries.

The post Air Namibia launches Windhoek-Lagos-Accra flight appeared first on The Sun News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.