 Air Peace Plans Expansion Of Regional Operations — Nigeria Today
Air Peace Plans Expansion Of Regional Operations

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in Business, News | 0 comments

Air Peace has announced plans to begin the third phase of its regional operations in the next few weeks with the launch of flights to Monrovia, Lome, Abidjan and some other West Coast destinations. Air Peace’s corporate communications manager, Mr. Chris Iwarah, said the airline was already realising its goal of guaranteeing seamless connectivity on […]

