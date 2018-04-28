Air Peace Plans Expansion Of Regional Operations — Nigeria Today

Air Peace Plans Expansion Of Regional Operations

Air Peace has announced plans to begin the third phase of its regional operations in the next few weeks with the launch of flights to Monrovia, Lome, Abidjan and some other West Coast destinations. Air Peace’s corporate communications manager, Mr. Chris Iwarah, said the airline was already realising its goal of guaranteeing seamless connectivity on […]

The post Air Peace Plans Expansion Of Regional Operations appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

