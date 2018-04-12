Airbus has a good reason for letting a drone close to its aircraft — Nigeria Today

Airbus has a good reason for letting a drone close to its aircraft
Flying a drone close to a plane is a dangerous act in most circumstances, but Airbus has a good reason for doing it. Its new Advanced Inspection Drone uses HD cameras to search for defects in an aircraft’s exterior.
