Airbus’ latest A350 aircraft to break record for longest commercial flight — Nigeria Today

Airbus’ latest A350 aircraft to break record for longest commercial flight
Airbus has started testing an aircraft that can fly more than 20 hours without needing to refuel. The A350-900 XWB will go into service for Singapore Airlines next year, flying passengers between Singapore and New York City.
