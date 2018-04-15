Airtel fulfills pledge to Karamoja girls — Nigeria Today

Airtel fulfills pledge to Karamoja girls

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | In line with what it had promised earlier, Airtel Uganda handed over 100 goats to 50 girls in Moroto district in a bid to join in the fundraising campaign #GOATSFORGIRLS that aims at keeping young girls in the Karamoja region in school.

The company said in a notice that was circulated on April 04 that this contribution, amounting to Shs 11million is part of its efforts to support education of the girl child. The campaign is being run by International Institute of Rural Reconstruction (IIRR) and is targeting disadvantaged girls especially in pastoral communities.

