Airtel sponsors Karamoja girls — Nigeria Today

Airtel sponsors Karamoja girls

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Airtel Uganda has entered into a partnership with the International Institute of Rural Reconstruction (IIRR) to support the ongoing latter’s fundraising campaign dabbed ‘Goats for girls’ which aims at keeping the Karamoja girls in school. The telecom company handed over a dummy cheque of Shs 11mn to the Institute’s officials in Kampala on March 22.

The funds would benefit girls from Moroto and Napak districts. Speaking at the handover ceremony, Airtel’s Managing Director, V.G Somasekhar said that when one transforms education, they transform society. “When you educate a girl child you have educated a family,” he said, adding “Airtel Uganda will continue to focus on education and transforming rural communities.” The IIRR Country Director, Pamela Nyamutoka said the money would buy 100 goats which will be distributed to girls in the region. Nyamutoka said beneficiaries will be required to surrender the first two kids to another girl for the process to continue and benefit other girls in the region.

