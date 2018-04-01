Aisha Yesufu calls Buhari a failed president — Nigeria Today

Aisha Yesufu calls Buhari a failed president

Aisha Yesufu, co-convener of BringBackOurGirls, BBOG, advocacy group, on Sunday lambasted President Muhammadu Buhari over killings in Zamfara state and other parts of the country. The BBOG co-convener maintained that Buhari has failed following his alleged inability to protect the lives of Nigerians. She made the remark while reacting to report that about 60 people […]

Aisha Yesufu calls Buhari a failed president

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

