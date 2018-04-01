Aisha Yesufu calls Buhari a failed president — Nigeria Today

Aisha Yesufu calls Buhari a failed president
Aisha Yesufu, co-convener of BringBackOurGirls, BBOG, advocacy group, on Sunday lambasted President Muhammadu Buhari over killings in Zamfara state and other parts of the country. The BBOG co-convener maintained that Buhari has failed following his alleged inability to protect the lives of Nigerians. She made the remark while reacting to report that about 60 people […]
