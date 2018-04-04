Aishah Ahmad, new CBN MPC members vote to keep key interest rate at 14% - TheCable — Nigeria Today

Aishah Ahmad, new CBN MPC members vote to keep key interest rate at 14% – TheCable
|
TheCable
|
Aishah Ahmad, new CBN MPC members vote to keep key interest rate at 14%
TheCable
Aishah Ahmad, Edward Adamu, and the two other newly confirmed members of the monetary policy committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria, have voted to retain the record-high benchmark interest rate at 14 percent. According to Godwin Emefiele, who …
New-Look Nigeria MPC Holds Rate at Record High at First 2018 Meeting
Key issues MPC is debating at 2-day money policy review
RBI's MPC begins discussions; decision on key rate tomorrow
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!