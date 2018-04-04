 Aishah Ahmad, new CBN MPC members vote to keep key interest rate at 14% - TheCable — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Aishah Ahmad, new CBN MPC members vote to keep key interest rate at 14% – TheCable

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


TheCable

Aishah Ahmad, new CBN MPC members vote to keep key interest rate at 14%
TheCable
Aishah Ahmad, Edward Adamu, and the two other newly confirmed members of the monetary policy committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria, have voted to retain the record-high benchmark interest rate at 14 percent. According to Godwin Emefiele, who
New-Look Nigeria MPC Holds Rate at Record High at First 2018 MeetingBloomberg
Key issues MPC is debating at 2-day money policy reviewEconomic Times
RBI's MPC begins discussions; decision on key rate tomorrowBusiness Standard
Qrius –THE WEEK –The Whistler NG –Guardian (blog)
all 18 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.