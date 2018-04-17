 Ajebutter22’s “Ghana Bounce” hits 1 Million Streams on Spotify — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Ajebutter22’s “Ghana Bounce” hits 1 Million Streams on Spotify

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Ajebutter22's "Ghana Bounce" hits 1 Million Streams on Spotify

Nigerian singer Ajebutter22 had a pretty good outing last year courtesy of hit songs like Wayward & Ghana Bounce, also dropping his album What Happens In Lagos.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Ghana Bounce has now passed the 1 million streams mark on popular music streaming app Spotify which is no mean feat.

Ajebutter22 shared this news on his Instagram page with the above image and wrote;

Thank you to every single person playing the music! You are the only ones that matter! @studiomagic_#GhanaBounce#accolades

Congratulations Ajebutter!

The post Ajebutter22’s “Ghana Bounce” hits 1 Million Streams on Spotify appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.