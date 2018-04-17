Ajebutter22’s “Ghana Bounce” hits 1 Million Streams on Spotify — Nigeria Today

Ajebutter22’s “Ghana Bounce” hits 1 Million Streams on Spotify

Nigerian singer Ajebutter22 had a pretty good outing last year courtesy of hit songs like Wayward & Ghana Bounce, also dropping his album What Happens In Lagos.

Ghana Bounce has now passed the 1 million streams mark on popular music streaming app Spotify which is no mean feat.

Ajebutter22 shared this news on his Instagram page with the above image and wrote;

Thank you to every single person playing the music! You are the only ones that matter! @studiomagic_#GhanaBounce#accolades

Congratulations Ajebutter!

