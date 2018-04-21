 Ajimobi, Akintola, South West groups renew clamour for restructuring, say current structure oppressive — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Ajimobi, Akintola, South West groups renew clamour for restructuring, say current structure oppressive

Posted on Apr 21, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Adeniyi Akintola and other stakeholders, including students, academic, socio-cultural groups, traditional rulers, policy makers and government functionaries from South West geo-political zone on Friday renewed the agitation for restructuring of the country in the interest of development. They made this call at […]

Ajimobi, Akintola, South West groups renew clamour for restructuring, say current structure oppressive

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.