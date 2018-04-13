Ajimobi issues relocation order to Ibadan butchers — Nigeria Today

Ajimobi issues relocation order to Ibadan butchers
Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State on Thursday directed butchers in the eleven Local Government Areas in Ibadan to relocate to the central abattoir located in Amosun village, Akinyele Local Government, Ibadan, latest by the end of April. Ajimobi issued this directive during a stakeholders’ meeting held with butchers at the House of Chiefs, Secretariat, […]
Ajimobi issues relocation order to Ibadan butchers
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!