 Ajimobi okays crowns, coronets for 48 Oyo kings - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Ajimobi okays crowns, coronets for 48 Oyo kings – The Punch

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Punch

Ajimobi okays crowns, coronets for 48 Oyo kings
The Punch
The Oyo State Government on Thursday said it had approved beaded crowns and coronets for 48 kings across the state. Governor Abiola Ajimobi had on August 27, 2017 installed 21 new kings in Ibadan which generated controversy. The action was challenged
FG working towards reducing cost of cancer treatmentBusinessDay (satire) (press release) (blog)
Oyo okays beaded crowns for Ibadan obasThe Nation Newspaper

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.