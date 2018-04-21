Ajimobi, others support restructuring at Famakinwa colloquium - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Ajimobi, others support restructuring at Famakinwa colloquium – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Ajimobi, others support restructuring at Famakinwa colloquium
The Punch
The Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, on Friday said that the Yoruba people's call for restructuring was based on having a nation that would operate as a properly managed modern country, where freedom, progress and opportunities would be available …
