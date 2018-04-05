Ajimobi’s commissioner joins Oyo guber race — Nigeria Today

Ajimobi’s commissioner joins Oyo guber race

Dr. Azeez Adeduntan, the Oyo State Commissioner for Health, has declared his readiness to succeed his boss, Gov. Abiola Ajimobi, in 2019. Adeduntan made the disclosure on Thursday in Ibadan during his visit to the state secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to express his interest in the race. NAN reports that the cardiovascular […]

Ajimobi’s commissioner joins Oyo guber race

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

