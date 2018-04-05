Ajimobi’s commissioner joins Oyo guber race — Nigeria Today

Ajimobi’s commissioner joins Oyo guber race
Dr. Azeez Adeduntan, the Oyo State Commissioner for Health, has declared his readiness to succeed his boss, Gov. Abiola Ajimobi, in 2019. Adeduntan made the disclosure on Thursday in Ibadan during his visit to the state secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to express his interest in the race. NAN reports that the cardiovascular […]
