Akeredolu at Easter: Nigerians will soon overcome their challenges — Nigeria Today

Akeredolu at Easter: Nigerians will soon overcome their challenges

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Sunday assured Nigerians that they would soon overcome whatever challenges confronting them.

Akeredolu gave the assurance during the 2018 Easter Service at the Chapel of Grace, Government House in Akure, Ondo State.

The governor, who tasked the Christian community to have hope that Nigeria would be great again, urged them to rededicate themselves to the service of their fatherland.

He described Easter as a period of sober reflection on the significance of the death of Jesus Christ and his great sacrifice to give humanity the hope of eternal life.

According to him, the exemplary life of Jesus Christ is a great lesson that must be emulated by all.

He advised Christians to continue to be tolerant of one another, show and promote love, as well as be advocates of peaceful coexistence.

In his sermon with theme: ‘The Resurrection of Jesus Christ: A Demonstration of divine love”, Revd Lawrence Ekundayo said the resurrection of Jesus Christ was the greatest Christian doctrine that could be preached.

He said without resurrection, there would be no church, and every human being would have had to pass through depression.

“Depression is the first of the three major lessons of resurrection. Even Jesus went through depression.

“Our joy is that depression is not the end of life because the resurrection of Jesus demonstrates that no matter how bad a situation is, God has the capacity to change it for the better,” he said.

Ekundayo said that grief, as the second lesson, was not the end of every Christian, and nobody could translate beyond grief without Jesus Christ.

He also said the third lesson of resurrection proved that God had forgiven humanity of their sins, and without resurrection, reconciliation became impossible.

“Forgiveness is restricted and limited to Jesus. The only way to be forgiven our sins is through Christ;and for those not willing to recieve Jesus, reconciliation does not extend to them.

“The major and highest message of resurrection is love. Resurrection is a demonstration of love and it shows that love is stronger than hatred,” he said.

