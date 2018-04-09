Akinjide 's alleged N650m fraud: Judge orders trial-within-trial - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Akinjide ‘s alleged N650m fraud: Judge orders trial-within-trial – The Nation Newspaper
The Nation Newspaper
Akinjide 's alleged N650m fraud: Judge orders trial-within-trial
The Nation Newspaper
A Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday ordered a trial-within-trial in the ongoing prosecution of a former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT ), Jumoke Akinjide, and others charged with N650 million fraud. Justice Muslim Hassan gave the …
