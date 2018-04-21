 Akpororo steps out with his newborn twins for the first time - Information Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Akpororo steps out with his newborn twins for the first time – Information Nigeria

Akpororo steps out with his newborn twins for the first time
Over the weekend, Akpororo welcomed a set of twins with his wife in the United States. Popular comedian Jephthah Akpororo is in a celebration mood, with the arrival of his twins. He took to his IG page to share this photo of himself taking a walk with
