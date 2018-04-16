Akpororo’s wife delivers a set of Twins in the United States — Nigeria Today

Akpororo’s wife delivers a set of Twins in the United States

Akpororo’s wife gave birth to a set of twins in the United states.

He made the announcement on his social media pages, with video which captured him jubilating with his shirt completely off.

He wrote:

I done born oo #roronation#roroteam #roronation #roroteam help me thank God oooo

Watch him here:

It may be recalled that Akpororo and his wife, Ijeoma Onuabughuchi welcomed their first child on August 30, 2016 after a beautiful wedding in 2015.

Leave a Comment…

comments

The post Akpororo’s wife delivers a set of Twins in the United States appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

