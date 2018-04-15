 Akufo-Addo leaves Ghana for 25th CHOGM in London - GhanaWeb — Nigeria Today
Akufo-Addo leaves Ghana for 25th CHOGM in London – GhanaWeb

Posted on Apr 15, 2018


Akufo-Addo leaves Ghana for 25th CHOGM in London
The President, Nana Addo Dankwa-Akufo-Addo has left Ghana to London to attend the 25th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) taking place from Monday, 16th April 2018 to Friday, 20th April 2018. The theme “Towards a Common Future” will
