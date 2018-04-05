Akufo-Addo Swears In Five Appeals Court Judges - Peace FM Online — Nigeria Today

Akufo-Addo Swears In Five Appeals Court Judges – Peace FM Online



Peace FM Online Akufo-Addo Swears In Five Appeals Court Judges

Peace FM Online

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday swore-in five Appeals Court judges, restating his call on the Judiciary to support the work of the Special Prosecutor to stem corruption in the country. With the Special Prosecutor, Mr Martin Amidu …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

