Akwa Ibom Govt Absolves Pastor Of Blame In 2016 Church Building Collapse That Killed 27 — Nigeria Today

Akwa Ibom Govt Absolves Pastor Of Blame In 2016 Church Building Collapse That Killed 27

Despite the guilty verdict of a commission of inquiry it set up, the Akwa Ibom State Government has absolved Pastor Akan Weeks of blame for the collapse of his Reigners Bible Church building in 2016. A government white paper on the incident released on Monday said the cleric was not to blame for the collapse […]

The post Akwa Ibom Govt Absolves Pastor Of Blame In 2016 Church Building Collapse That Killed 27 appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

