Akwa United Coach Maikaba “Impressed” Despite CAFCC Exit — Nigeria Today

Akwa United Coach Maikaba “Impressed” Despite CAFCC Exit

By Adeboye Amosu: Akwa United head coach Abdu Maikaba has heaped plaudits on his players despite their disappointing exit from the CAF Confederation Cup at the hands of Sudanese club Al Hilal, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

The Promise Keepers beat Al Hilal 3-1 in the play-off round, second leg fixture at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Wednesday but were knocked out on the away goals rule having lost the first leg 2-0.

“I’m impressed with my boys’ performance because it’s not easy to come back from three goals down in a match of this magnitude,” Maikaba told the club’s official website.

“We made a mistake and they scored, we needed to score more but we were only able to score three. That is football.

“The boys gave their all but it was not just good enough on this occasion. We have learnt a lot from this competition and we hope to have another opportunity to represent Nigeria again next year so we can improve on what we have done this year.”

Aside from the Uyo club, Plateau United and Akwa United also failed to make it to the group stages, leaving two-time African champions Enyimba as the only team from the country still left in the competition.

