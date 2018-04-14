Akwa vs Al Hilal: Governor Udom throws gates open - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Akwa vs Al Hilal: Governor Udom throws gates open – The Nation Newspaper
The Nation Newspaper
Akwa vs Al Hilal: Governor Udom throws gates open
The Nation Newspaper
Ahead of the second leg CAF Confederation Cup play off between Akwa United and Al Hilal of Sudan billed for Wednesday at the Nest of Champions, the Akwa Ibom state government has throw the gates open to enable supporters storm the arena in full force …
