Akwa vs Al Hilal:  Governor Udom throws gates open — Nigeria Today

Akwa vs Al Hilal: Governor Udom throws gates open

Ahead of the second leg CAF Confederation Cup play off between Akwa United and Al Hilal of Sudan billed for Wednesday at the Nest of Champions, the Akwa Ibom state government has throw the gates open to enable supporters storm the arena in full force.

Akwa United lost the first leg 0-2 in Sudan and are hoping to turn the table at home in front of their vociferous fans.

The Uyo based side took to their twitter handle Saturday to thank the State Governor udom Emmanuel for the gesture while urging their fans to turn our in large numbers for the all important showdown. At least 30,000 fans are expected to watch the match free of charge.

“Fans to watch Akwa United vs Al-Hilal match free of charge Courtesy of His Excellency Gov. Udom Emmanuel.

30,000 fans expected at the Nest of Champions on Wednesday. Thank you Gov. Emmanuel for the kind gesture,” the club enthused.

Akwa United coach Abdul Maikaba told the media on Friday in Uyo that he is optimistic that his boys can turn the table despite the 2-0 disadvantage. “In football, nothing is impossible. I don’t have to go too far back in history. Ask Barcelona, ask Real Madrid. On both occasions, the underdogs held sway. We respect the Sudanese, they were established over 88 years ago and are perennial CAF Champions League campaigners yet in Uyo, we are sure they will meet their waterloo.” he said

A 33-man strong Al Hilal of Sudan delegation, comprising 22 players and 11 officials, are expected to hit the country any moment from now ahead Wednesday’s clash

Though CAF regulations stipulate a squad of 25 with 18 players and seven officials, the Sudanese champions are not leaving anything to chance for the match that will determine who goes ahead to the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Sudanese go into the match with 2-0 advantage secured in the first leg, which implies that the Nigerian side will have to score three un-replied replied goals to have a safe landing.

