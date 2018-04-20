Al-Bashir Sacks Sudan’s Foreign Minister — Nigeria Today

Al-Bashir Sacks Sudan’s Foreign Minister

President Omar al-Bashir of Sudan has issued a presidential decree relieving Foreign Minister, Ibrahim Ghandour, of his position, state news agency SUNA reported on Thursday. The news agency did not provide any further details or say who would be appointed in his place. Ghandour had on Wednesday asked parliament to step in and help Sudanese […]

The post Al-Bashir Sacks Sudan's Foreign Minister appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

