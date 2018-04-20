 Al-Bashir Sacks Sudan’s Foreign Minister — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Al-Bashir Sacks Sudan’s Foreign Minister

Posted on Apr 20, 2018 in Africa, News | 0 comments

President Omar al-Bashir of Sudan has issued a presidential decree relieving Foreign Minister, Ibrahim Ghandour, of his position, state news agency SUNA reported on Thursday. The news agency did not provide any further details or say who would be appointed in his place. Ghandour had on Wednesday asked parliament to step in and help Sudanese […]

The post Al-Bashir Sacks Sudan’s Foreign Minister appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.