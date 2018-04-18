Al-Makura reacts as IDPs stone him in Obi — Nigeria Today

Al-Makura reacts as IDPs stone him in Obi
Nasarawa Governor, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura was, yesterday, pelted with stones in Agwatashi, Obi Local Government Area of the state, by angry Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs). The IDPs were recently rendered homeless by herdsmen attacks, which led to the death of about 78 persons. The governor was booed by aggrieved IDPs at Agwatashi, while on an […]
