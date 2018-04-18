 Al-Makura reacts as IDPs stone him in Obi — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Al-Makura reacts as IDPs stone him in Obi

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Nasarawa Governor, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura was, yesterday, pelted with stones in Agwatashi, Obi Local Government Area of the state, by angry Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs). The IDPs were recently rendered homeless by herdsmen attacks, which led to the death of about 78 persons. The governor was booed by aggrieved IDPs at Agwatashi, while on an […]

Al-Makura reacts as IDPs stone him in Obi

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.