Somalia: Extremists Attack African Union Base in Southern Somalia - AllAfrica.com — Nigeria Today

Somalia: Extremists Attack African Union Base in Southern Somalia
|
Vanguard
|
Somalia: Extremists Attack African Union Base in Southern Somalia
AllAfrica.com
Al-Shabab fighters launched coordinated attacks on five military camps in Somalia's Lower Shabelle region, killing at least 12 militants and a civilian, witnesses and officials say. Somali officials says two suicide trucks filled with explosives blew …
