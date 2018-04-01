 Somalia: Extremists Attack African Union Base in Southern Somalia - AllAfrica.com — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Somalia: Extremists Attack African Union Base in Southern Somalia – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Apr 1, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

Somalia: Extremists Attack African Union Base in Southern Somalia
AllAfrica.com
Al-Shabab fighters launched coordinated attacks on five military camps in Somalia's Lower Shabelle region, killing at least 12 militants and a civilian, witnesses and officials say. Somali officials says two suicide trucks filled with explosives blew
African Union: 30 al-Shabab fighters killed in Somalia attackAljazeera.com
In Somalia, Shabab Attacks Leave Ugandan Peacekeepers DeadNew York Times
Al-Shabab militants kills dozens of Ugandan peacekeepers in Somalia, posing challenge to African UnionSouth China Morning Post
The Guardian –Vanguard –Washington Post –Independent Newspapers Limited
all 60 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.