Albinism brutal killings: President Mutharika calls for dialogue on death penalty — Nigeria Today

Albinism brutal killings: President Mutharika calls for dialogue on death penalty

President Peter Mutharika of Malawi has asked for an honest national dialogue on implementation of death penalty following the resurfacing of brutal killings of people with albinism. Mutharika’s request came barely a day after the UN strongly condemned the resurfacing killing of people with albinism in the southern African developing country following the recent brutal […]

The post Albinism brutal killings: President Mutharika calls for dialogue on death penalty appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

