Albinos in Niger Delta get N4.3bn support from European Union — Nigeria Today

Albinos in Niger Delta get N4.3bn support from European Union

The European Union (EU) has inaugurated 956,000 euros (about 4.3 billion Naira) projects in support of Person with Albinisms (PWAs).

The project is also for the provision of water and sanitation management in the Niger Delta, Nigeria.

The EU Head of Delegation and Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Mr. Ketil Karlsen, said this in an interview in Abuja.

“The EU is signing four projects with Civil Society Organisations to provide services in the Niger Delta in water and sanitation management to increase access for the locals.

“Another one is launching a support programme for the Albino Foundation which is a wonderful project that we are really following up on a resolution from the EU parliament.

“This stressed the importance of EU working with the people with Albinism in Africa to improve their rights and to deepen their opportunity,” he said.

He said one of the projects was funded under European Instrument for Democracy and Human Rights ( EIDHR ) programme, while the others were funded under component three of the Niger Delta Support Programme ( NDSP ).

According to him, the projects have a total funding of 956,000 euros and to be implemented over a period of five years.

“So this is another example of the close collaboration of EU with CSOs and authority in Nigeria because we know that the chain is as strong as the weakest link.

“So we always advocate for civil society, the international community and the authority alike to approach some of the challenges that we have seen in Nigeria and some other places.”

He said the Component 3 of the NDSP was aimed to increase access to safe, adequate and sustainable water, sanitation and hygiene service delivery to an underserved population in five EU approved Niger-Delta states.

The states, according to him, are Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta, Edo, Ondo, and Rivers.

