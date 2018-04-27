 Alex, BBNaija `Double Wahala’ finalist wins N1m as ‘Most Fun Housemate’ — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Alex, BBNaija `Double Wahala’ finalist wins N1m as ‘Most Fun Housemate’

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in BBNaija, Entertainment | 0 comments

Alex Asogwa, third runner up of the just concluded Big Brother Naija ‘Double Wahala’ has received One million naira for being the ‘most fun housemate’ during the season. News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the cash prize was donated by Dufil Prima Foods Plc, producers of Minimie chinchin and noodles, one of the sponsors […]

The post Alex, BBNaija `Double Wahala’ finalist wins N1m as ‘Most Fun Housemate’ appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.