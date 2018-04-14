Alex Ekubo Is Ik Ogbonna’s ‘Side Chick’ (Photo Proof) — Nigeria Today

Alex Ekubo Is Ik Ogbonna’s ‘Side Chick’ (Photo Proof)

Nigerian Nollywood actors Alex Ekubo and IK Ogbonna have grown in their quest of acting to become best of friend and this two seems to be growing stronger with more love together.

IK Ogbonna had recently revealed during the birthday of Alex that he is more than a friend and brother to him that after his wife it’s Alex which he went on to say he is his side chick.

That may not be a mistake because this two have a strong bond and connection towards them and they have been spotted everywhere that is anywhere together.

This two have been together from the start and there is always this great feeling when you know you have a friend that has gotten your back irrespective of where you find yourself.

See photos of them together in different occasions.

