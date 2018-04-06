 Alex Morgan and Mallory Pugh lead USWNT to 4-1 rout of Mexico - Washington Post — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Alex Morgan and Mallory Pugh lead USWNT to 4-1 rout of Mexico – Washington Post

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Sports Illustrated

Alex Morgan and Mallory Pugh lead USWNT to 4-1 rout of Mexico
Washington Post
Mallory Pugh and Alex Morgan should have been opponents last weekend in a National Women's Soccer League match. However, while Pugh scored the tiebreaking goal and helped set up a second for the Washington Spirit, Morgan missed the Orlando Pride's
Watch: United States Women's National Team Easily Beats MexicoSports Illustrated
USA Beats Mexico Women's Soccer 4-1 in Friendly; Alex Morgan Scores 2 GoalsBleacher Report

all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.