Alex reveals she’s been getting negative vibes from Nina — Nigeria Today

Alex reveals she’s been getting negative vibes from Nina

Alex in a new interview with Toolz on Beat FM has revealed that she’s been getting negative vibes from her fellow finalist, Nina since they got out of the Big BRother Naija House, but then, she said she didn’t want to talk about it.

OAP, Toolz convinced her to talk about the issue and why she thought Nina was giving her negative vibes.

Alex revealed that Nina is letting videos from their time in the house circulating on social media to come in between them.

She also said that Nina should know better and should also remember all the times she had her back while in the house. Watch the video below:

