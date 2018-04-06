 Alexa Announcements will help you save your voice by serving as an intercom — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Alexa Announcements will help you save your voice by serving as an intercom

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

Why raise your voice when you can just get Alexa to do it? If you are the proud owner of an Amazon Echo device, you will soon be privy to the associated smart assistant’s latest parlor trick: Alexa Announcements.

The post Alexa Announcements will help you save your voice by serving as an intercom appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.