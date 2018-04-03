Alexa correctly predicted that Villanova would be the March Madness winner — Nigeria Today

Alexa correctly predicted that Villanova would be the March Madness winner

Both Alexa and Cortana wanted to help you win your brackets. Alexa correctly predicted that Villanova would win, while Cortana incorrectly put its proverbial money behind Virginia.

The post Alexa correctly predicted that Villanova would be the March Madness winner appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

