Alexis Sanchez ‘Still Adapting’ At Manchester United After January Move From Arsenal — Nigeria Today

Alexis Sanchez has revealed that he’s still adapting to life at Manchester United following his move from Premier League rivals Arsenal in January

Alexis Sanchez joined United after three and half years at Arsenal and his Old Trafford career has gotten off to a slower-than-expected start, with the 29-year-old scoring three goals in 14 appearances across all competitions.

“It is very different here,” Alexis told United’s website. “I think United is a club with more history and we want to win trophies next year.

“We need to keep progressing; United is a big club, to which I am still adapting, and I am looking forward to giving everything I’ve got next year and aiming to win everything there is to win.”

United will face Chelsea in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium on May 19 and, with a victory, would lift the trophy for the 13th time — equalling Arsenal for the most titles in the history of the competition.

Sanchez scored in the 24th minute against Spurs on Saturday, giving him eight goals in as many appearances at Wembley.

“The truth is that I score every time I play at Wembley,” Sanchez said. “I have won several trophies there … with Arsenal. With Chile, I also scored two goals and that means a lot to me. Wembley brings me good luck.

“We are very happy to have reached the final. I think Saturday’s match was the most perfect one since I joined United, and that makes me very happy for what lies ahead.”