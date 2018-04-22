 Alexis Sanchez Thanked Arsenal Manager Arsene Wenger Over Text Message — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Alexis Sanchez Thanked Arsenal Manager Arsene Wenger Over Text Message

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in Football, News | 0 comments

Alexis Sanchez expressed his gratitude to Arsene Wenger, calling the Arsenal manager a “football master”

Alexis Sanchez moved to Arsenal from Barcelona in July 2014 and went on to establish himself as one of the Gunners’ key players before leaving for Manchester United earlier this year.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Sanchez, who scored 80 goals in 165 appearances for Arsenal, revealed he has been in recent contact with Wenger and described the Frenchman in glowing terms on Saturday evening.

Speaking after United’s 2-1 FA Cup semifinal victory over Tottenham at Wembley, Sanchez told reporters: “I texted him yesterday to wish him the best. I could not say anything on social media but I texted him and he replied to me saying thank you to me.

“It’s sad because he is a historical football legend, I always said he is a gentleman and a football master, he taught me a lot about respect and to be professional.

“I’m just so thankful to him.”

The post Alexis Sanchez Thanked Arsenal Manager Arsene Wenger Over Text Message appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.