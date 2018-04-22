Alexis Sanchez Thanked Arsenal Manager Arsene Wenger Over Text Message — Nigeria Today

Alexis Sanchez Thanked Arsenal Manager Arsene Wenger Over Text Message

Alexis Sanchez expressed his gratitude to Arsene Wenger, calling the Arsenal manager a “football master”

Alexis Sanchez moved to Arsenal from Barcelona in July 2014 and went on to establish himself as one of the Gunners’ key players before leaving for Manchester United earlier this year.

Sanchez, who scored 80 goals in 165 appearances for Arsenal, revealed he has been in recent contact with Wenger and described the Frenchman in glowing terms on Saturday evening.

Speaking after United’s 2-1 FA Cup semifinal victory over Tottenham at Wembley, Sanchez told reporters: “I texted him yesterday to wish him the best. I could not say anything on social media but I texted him and he replied to me saying thank you to me.

“It’s sad because he is a historical football legend, I always said he is a gentleman and a football master, he taught me a lot about respect and to be professional.

“I’m just so thankful to him.”

