Alexx Ekubo Accused Of Being Gay After Rejecting Marriage Demand From Fans — Nigeria Today

Alexx Ekubo Accused Of Being Gay After Rejecting Marriage Demand From Fans

Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, has started an Instagram campaign to stop people from pressuring him into marriage.

The campaign, tagged, #Don’tPressureAlexxEkuboToEarlyMarriage was accompanied with the message, ‘Aexx marry today, Alexx marry tomorrow, na so una go dey tension me, till i go enter one chance, make una leave me abeg, before i take my hand knack tipper wey carry sand.’

He turned comic, ending the message with ‘Sincerely yours, Daddy G.O Chop Life Ministries Global, Supreme Leader of the Unmarried Brethren Worldwide.’

In 2017, it was reported that Alexx was in love with Nigerian American model Fancy Acholonu but it all turned out to be a hoax started by the actor to cover up his rumoured gay lifestyle.

The post Alexx Ekubo Accused Of Being Gay After Rejecting Marriage Demand From Fans appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

