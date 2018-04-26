Algeria worried about rise in illegal migrants as Europe tightens controls - Reuters — Nigeria Today

Algeria worried about rise in illegal migrants as Europe tightens controls – Reuters
|
Algeria worried about rise in illegal migrants as Europe tightens controls
Reuters
ALGIERS (Reuters) – Algeria expects to get more illegal migrants from sub-Saharan Africa after the European Union made it more difficult to reach Europe by boat, the country's interior minister said on Thursday. A 2016 EU agreement with Turkey all but …
