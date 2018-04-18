 Algerian Darfalou leads CAF Cup rout of Plateau United - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Algerian Darfalou leads CAF Cup rout of Plateau United – The Punch

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in Sports


Algerian Darfalou leads CAF Cup rout of Plateau United
USM Alger of Algeria surged into the CAF Confederation Cup group phase for the first time by trouncing Plateau United of Nigeria 4-0 Tuesday in a play-off second leg. The Algiers club advanced 5-2 on aggregate to the 16-club mini-league stage after
