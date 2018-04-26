Ali Modu-Sheriff, Ex-PDP Chairman, To Defect To APC Today — Nigeria Today

Ali Modu-Sheriff, Ex-PDP Chairman, To Defect To APC Today
Former Factional National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Ali Modu-Sheriff has concluded plans to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). According to reports, Modu-Sheriff and his host of supporters will by received by APC National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun today. As PDP factional chairman, Modu-Sheriff had been locked in a […]
The post Ali Modu-Sheriff, Ex-PDP Chairman, To Defect To APC Today appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
