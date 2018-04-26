Alibaba Reveal What Stopped Him From Helping A Community To Fill A Giant Pothole In Warri. — Nigeria Today

Alibaba Reveal What Stopped Him From Helping A Community To Fill A Giant Pothole In Warri.

Veteran Comedian “Alibaba” has took to his twitter page to recounts his ordeal with warri boys in 2014 when he was about to help a community to repair their roads by filling a giant pothole in warri.

He Wrote:

Wanted to fill a giant pothole in Warri, with rubbles in 2014. Just so vehicles could drive pass without wading through the pool of water, I was stopped by the boys in the neighborhood. I had already paid for 3 trips. One of the drivers had been manhandled by the boys in the zone.

