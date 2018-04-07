Alizee Nielsen's murder: Management reacts, speaks on Danish husband - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Alizee Nielsen’s murder: Management reacts, speaks on Danish husband – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Alizee Nielsen's murder: Management reacts, speaks on Danish husband
Daily Post Nigeria
The management of a Nigerian artiste, Zainab Ali-Nielsen, popularly known as Alizee, who was allegedly murdered by her husband, Peter Nielsen has spoken on the incident. The police on Friday issued an update, confirming that Nielsen was in custody …
Popular Nigerian musician, daughter killed; husband arrested
Husband Of Late Singer Alizee, Peter Nielsen Arrested
Alizee: Husband Arrested For Allegedly Murdering Wife, Daughter
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!