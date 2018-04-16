Alizee's: Autopsy reveals real cause of singer's death - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Alizee’s: Autopsy reveals real cause of singer’s death – Daily Post Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
Alizee's: Autopsy reveals real cause of singer's death
Daily Post Nigeria
The Police have stated that the report of a post-mortem examination conducted on the late Nigerian singer, Zainab Nielsen, aka, Alizee, shows she died from trauma. The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, made this known at a press …
