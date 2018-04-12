 Alizee’s Death: Danish Husband Remanded In Prison — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Alizee’s Death: Danish Husband Remanded In Prison

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in News | 0 comments

A 53-year-old, Peter Nielsen, who allegedly killed his wife, Zainab, and her three-year-old daughter, Petra, was on Wednesday remanded in Ikoyi Prisons on the orders of a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos. The Magistrate, Mrs K.B. Ayeye, who gave the ruling, said  the accused should be kept behind bars pending advice from the State Director […]

The post Alizee’s Death: Danish Husband Remanded In Prison appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.