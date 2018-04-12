Alizee’s Death: Danish Husband Remanded In Prison — Nigeria Today

Alizee’s Death: Danish Husband Remanded In Prison

A 53-year-old, Peter Nielsen, who allegedly killed his wife, Zainab, and her three-year-old daughter, Petra, was on Wednesday remanded in Ikoyi Prisons on the orders of a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos. The Magistrate, Mrs K.B. Ayeye, who gave the ruling, said the accused should be kept behind bars pending advice from the State Director […]

The post Alizee’s Death: Danish Husband Remanded In Prison appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

