All Progressive Party, APC Announces New Official Website, Social Media Accounts — Nigeria Today

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC has announced the creation of a new official website and social media accounts.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Bolaji Abdullahi.

The party was recently embroiled in a scandal involving its Twitter account prompting the creation of new social media channels. it distanced itself from the @APCNigeria twitter handle. This same account on Saturday made several controversial tweets with many believing the account was hacked.

“For the umpteenth time, @APCNigeria IS NOT the official Twitter handle of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In several official statements, we have disclaimed that handle. We view this latest development as a case of criminal impersonation,” Mr Abdullahi tweeted in a reaction to the development on Saturday. The new APC website and media accounts are:

Website: www.officialapcng.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/OfficialAPCNg

Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/officialapcng/

Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/officialapcng/

YouTube; Official APC Nigeria.

“The newly-designed website features a streamlined and uncluttered design, offering user-friendly functionality and rich content. This website as well as the official social media accounts offers quick and easy access to essential information and features to keep party members, the media and indeed the general public abreast of party activities, the APC-led federal government and APC-governed states.”